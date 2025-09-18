Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) and Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Head to Head Analysis

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pola Orbis and Waldencast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pola Orbis 0 0 0 0 0.00 Waldencast 0 1 5 0 2.83

Waldencast has a consensus price target of $4.97, indicating a potential upside of 152.36%. Given Waldencast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waldencast is more favorable than Pola Orbis.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pola Orbis has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waldencast has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

42.0% of Waldencast shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Waldencast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pola Orbis and Waldencast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pola Orbis 3.81% 5.08% 4.24% Waldencast N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pola Orbis and Waldencast”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pola Orbis $1.13 billion 1.95 $58.71 million $0.19 52.37 Waldencast $273.87 million 0.88 -$42.44 million N/A N/A

Pola Orbis has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast.

Summary

Pola Orbis beats Waldencast on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pola Orbis

(Get Free Report)

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves in the management and operation of buildings. It sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free stores, Internet, and cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.