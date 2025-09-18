Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Invests $72,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

In other news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $595,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,145.52. This represents a 51.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

