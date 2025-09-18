Fusionist Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $44.65 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $44.65 million and approximately $32.93 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusionist alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117,119.83 or 0.99992392 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.48 or 0.00353867 BTC.

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,936,271 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 74,936,271 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 0.61487772 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $33,330,609.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusionist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusionist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.