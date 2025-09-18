Cardano Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $34.69 billion and $2.26 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,575.71 or 0.03906569 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00028026 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00008118 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00002487 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00004158 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00003916 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000570 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,781,454 coins and its circulating supply is 37,997,904,336 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is cardano.org/news/atom.xml. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
