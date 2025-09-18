Chain (XCN) Tops One Day Volume of $17.16 Million

Chain (XCN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $402.97 million and $17.16 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,432,408 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,048,440,131 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. The official message board for Chain is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

