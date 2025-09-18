Wrapped HBAR Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $55.20 million and $11.28 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,851,483 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 248,851,482.73947638 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

