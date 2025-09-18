KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $268.04 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

