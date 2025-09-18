Pines Wealth Management LLC Takes $323,000 Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $1,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $872.27 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $881.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $754.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $731.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

