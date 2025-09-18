Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

Grupo Herdez stock opened at C$3.90 on Thursday. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.88.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi’s, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

