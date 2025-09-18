Short Interest in Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Increases By 41.4%

Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,200 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Enagas Stock Performance

Shares of ENGGY stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. Enagas has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Enagas alerts:

Enagas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2379 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 438.0%. This is a positive change from Enagas’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th.

Enagas Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.