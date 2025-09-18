First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 273,300 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 193,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 0.6%

GRID stock opened at $147.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a one year low of $99.78 and a one year high of $149.63.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 940.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 173,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 772,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,439,000 after purchasing an additional 99,676 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3,043.4% in the first quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 93,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 90,085 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $9,277,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 68,895 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.