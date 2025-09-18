First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 273,300 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 193,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 0.6%
GRID stock opened at $147.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a one year low of $99.78 and a one year high of $149.63.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
