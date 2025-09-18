iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 55,800 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISCG opened at $54.08 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.73 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $740.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 303.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,872 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 490,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

