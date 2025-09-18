Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the August 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 658,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 658,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fabrinet Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FN opened at $358.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.08. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $380.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.58 and a 200-day moving average of $259.21.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,165.12. This represents a 33.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,828.48. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,432,000 after purchasing an additional 553,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 663,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,464,000 after purchasing an additional 336,173 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,519 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 599,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,613,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Zacks Research lowered Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $318.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

