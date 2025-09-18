Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after buying an additional 7,913,335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,679,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

Shares of PG stock opened at $160.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

