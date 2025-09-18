Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,993,341.28. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $14,822,719. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.6%

Walmart stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $95.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.