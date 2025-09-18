Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 8,620 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 60,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 140,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 62.9% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

