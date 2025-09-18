Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $425,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $368,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock opened at $172.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.60 and a 200-day moving average of $201.86. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,338,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,381,557. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,338,155.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,381,557. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,278 shares of company stock valued at $99,886,375 over the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

