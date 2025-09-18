Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $107.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.16. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 87.94%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,214.37. This represents a 47.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

