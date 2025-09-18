Eversource Energy $ES Holdings Boosted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5,066.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 105.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 233.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. The trade was a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Get Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.