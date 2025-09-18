Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shot up 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126.50 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.72). 1,936,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,465,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.56).

Ceres Power Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.08. The firm has a market cap of £247.04 million, a P/E ratio of -870.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

