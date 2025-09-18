Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after buying an additional 7,931,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after buying an additional 4,155,522 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after buying an additional 1,346,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after buying an additional 1,247,196 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $163.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.47.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

