Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $108.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

