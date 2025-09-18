Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $85.48 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $86.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

