Wedmont Private Capital Has $12.30 Million Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,865 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 0.59% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 394.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 811.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $25.74 on Thursday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

