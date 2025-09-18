Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 31,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Compass Group Price Performance

CMPGY stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

