Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 302,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 64,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Angkor Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.03.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

