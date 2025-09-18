Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.78 and last traded at $51.76, with a volume of 556434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPIX. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

