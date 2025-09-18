Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.78 and last traded at $51.76, with a volume of 556434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
