1,405 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Bought by Longboard Asset Management LP

Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $185.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.26 and a twelve month high of $193.26.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

