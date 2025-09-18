Longboard Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after acquiring an additional 143,425 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 350,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 95,885 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 157,110.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 94,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 64,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 12,653.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55,803 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $173.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $98.30 and a one year high of $185.50.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.76 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

