Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 6 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Supermarket Income REIT had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Up 1.8%

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 79.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 65.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 87. The company has a market cap of £987.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,414.29, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.15.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £31,980. Also, insider Sapna Shah purchased 63,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £49,877.10. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. The Company’s supermarkets are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe, diversified by both tenant and geography.

The Company’s assets earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.