Longboard Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,142 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. $SPR

Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 51.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,545,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,722,000 after purchasing an additional 870,263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 195.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 962,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 637,110 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 73.9% in the first quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,093,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,640,000 after purchasing an additional 464,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 372,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Aerosystems in the first quarter valued at $11,987,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26.

Spirit Aerosystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. Spirit Aerosystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. Zacks Research raised shares of Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

