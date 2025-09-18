Feedback (LON:FDBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Feedback (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (25.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Feedback had a negative net margin of 279.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%.

Feedback Price Performance

Shares of FDBK opened at GBX 11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.10 million, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 0.77. Feedback has a 12-month low of GBX 11.28 and a 12-month high of GBX 66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.75.

Get Feedback alerts:

About Feedback

(Get Free Report)

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.