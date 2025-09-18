Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Bullish updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bullish Trading Up 5.5%

Bullish stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of -1,071.29. Bullish has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Bullish in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Bullish

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

