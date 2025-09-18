Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 39,824 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,824 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs accounts for 1.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $20,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $150.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.The firm had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

