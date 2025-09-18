Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Centaur Media (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.60 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Centaur Media had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Centaur Media Price Performance

Shares of CAU opened at GBX 39.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £57.65 million, a PE ratio of -592.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.81. Centaur Media has a twelve month low of GBX 20.52 and a twelve month high of GBX 43.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

