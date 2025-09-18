Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ames National Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,608,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

