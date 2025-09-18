Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $1.11 Million in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $281.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.00. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $286.81.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

