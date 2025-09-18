Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases 1,443 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Strategy by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Strategy by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth $3,370,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of MSTR opened at $329.71 on Thursday. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $128.51 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.04 and its 200-day moving average is $357.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.50.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Gregg Winiarski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.65 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and sold 142,150 shares valued at $59,289,351. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

