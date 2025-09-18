Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $995,000 in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,211,000 after buying an additional 712,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,574,000 after buying an additional 810,938 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,193,000 after buying an additional 31,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after buying an additional 3,165,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,730 shares of company stock worth $42,171,892 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $171.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

