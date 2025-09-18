Insider Selling: Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) General Counsel Sells $17,368.99 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Medway sold 1,333 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $17,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.480 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SVV. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Savers Value Village from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on SVV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 370,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177,261 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 671.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 161,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.