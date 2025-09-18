20,305 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE Acquired by Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,303,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 204.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,000,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,362,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,701 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,464,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,528 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,296,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,358 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.38 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

