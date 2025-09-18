Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $471,000 in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $18,529,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $336.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $235.30 and a one year high of $341.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

