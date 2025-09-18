902 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Purchased by Longboard Asset Management LP

Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 821,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,125,000 after buying an additional 333,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $29,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,385,147.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 75,432 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,045.12. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $7,299,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026,048 shares of company stock worth $251,592,950. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $259.25 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $278.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a PE ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.23.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DoorDash from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.76.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

