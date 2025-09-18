Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $304,000 in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

