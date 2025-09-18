Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.13 Billion Position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF $SMTH

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,698,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875,775 shares during the quarter. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.59% of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,127,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $280,000.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMTH stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

