Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 582,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $140,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $15,310,838.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 634,756,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,849,977,285. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,681,554 shares of company stock valued at $643,547,016. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $239.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.02.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

