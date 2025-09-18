Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF $AUSF Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,563,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,983 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF worth $207,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUSF opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $683.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.92. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $46.83.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Company Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

