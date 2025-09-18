iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,048,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415,215 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.09% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $570,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,600,000 after buying an additional 2,589,306 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,572,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,121,000 after buying an additional 2,615,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,036,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,213,000 after buying an additional 1,219,217 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,062,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,103,000 after buying an additional 652,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,415,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,252,000 after buying an additional 326,991 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

BATS GOVT opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

