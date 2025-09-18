Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF $ONOF Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 72.47% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF worth $93,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,953,000 after buying an additional 411,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF alerts:

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates 100% of the portfolio to US equities or short-term Treasurys based on four market indicators. ONOF was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.