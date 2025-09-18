Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 77,678 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,428,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,678 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $127,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,280.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

XLG stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

